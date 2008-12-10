The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

EA: 'We've Got Work To Do On The Wii'

John Riccitiello says that Electronic Arts still struggling to compete with Nintendo's first-party Wii line-up of games. He claims that Nintendo is responsible for two-thirds of Wii software sales.

"For those of us making console games, that's a challenge that we certainly have to contend with," the EA CEO said during today's investor call.

Riccitiello said that a handful of EA's Wii releases, like Boom Blox and the My Sims series, are performing well, "but there's no question that having the lead platform be a platform with two thirds of the unit sales occurring to the first-party owner is a really unusual thing. We haven't seen that since prior to the [original]PlayStation."

Riccitiello said that EA's "home territory" is still the PlayStation 3, PC and Xbox 360, admitting "We've got work to do on the Wii."

Comments

  • Atreyu Guest

    They need to get one of their new 'labels' like Pandemic, Bioware or Criterion and just let them make something great.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles