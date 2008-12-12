Echochrome Gets Trophy Support And 1,000 New Stages

Sony is expanding the world of PSN puzzler Echochrome once again, with a new patch today that not only adds trophy support, but also unlocks 1,000 user-generated levels to Freeform play.

Fans of the M.C. Escher-inspired puzzle platformer have been clamoring for trophy support ever since there was trophy support, so that feature alone is exciting enough, but the big news here really is the 1,000 new user-generated levels being added to the game. Up until now, user-generated levels have been being released in batches of 10 at a time. This massive batch of new levels is available by simply entering Freeform play, during which the new additions will come up at random.

Hit the jump for a video directly from Sony introducing the 1,000 new stages. It's a great day to be a puzzle-loving PS3 owner.