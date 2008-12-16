Edge's GOTY Awards Surprise (OK, Not Really)

Respectable British print mag Edge have, in their latest issue, published their list of what they believe were 2008's best games and studios. You may be surprised with the results.
It's LittleBigPlanet. Everywhere. Between the game and its developers, Media Molecule, it won four of the eight awards on offer. Half of them! We know you're British, Edge, and staunchly so, but four awards is getting a little carried away.
Best game:
1. LittleBigPlanet
2. GTA IV
3. Fable II
Best Innovation:
1. LittleBigPlanet
2. NXE
3. Left 4 Dead
Best Visual Design
1. LittleBigPlanet
2. Street Fighter IV
3. Far Cry 2
Best Audio Design:
1. Dead Space
2. GTA IV
3. No More Heroes
Best hardware:
1. Xbox 360
2. PS3
3. Wii
Best Publisher:
1. Microsoft Game Studios
2. Electronic Arts
3. Sony Computer Entertainment
Best Online Experience:
1. Left 4 Dead
2. LittleBigPlanet
3. Gears of War 2
Best Developer:
1. Media Molecule
2. Criterion Games
3. Rockstar North
[via VG247]
