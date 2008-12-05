Empire Interactive Causing A Martian Panic - New Screens

What do you get if you cross Destroy All Humans with Duck Hunt?
Look, never mind "I don't know" - I'm not trying to tell you a joke. This is a serious rhetorical question. The answer is that you get Martian Panic. Look at the pictures, it's obvious.
Martian Panic is a Wii shooter for up to four players. Martians are invading. There is Panic. It's simple. Shoot the green swine in the face with your WiiMote or optional gun-shaped WiiMote cosy. No friends? No problem! Just grab a second WiiMote and get all John Woo on their scaly martian asses in Dual Wield mode.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink