Sad news ahead, PC gamers. Tissues and comfort snacks are advised. According to Sega, the amazing-looking Empire: Total War - which was originally due for release next February - has been delayed.

Originally slated to appear on February 3, it's now going to arrive in "early March". So a delay of around four weeks, then. Not a hair-pulling delay, then, but still. Every day spent waiting for a new Total War game is a day we all die a little more inside.

Empire: Total War Delayed to March [Shacknews]

