EndWar Escalates To Four Vs. Four With New DLC

Your EndWar experience doesn't have to end just yet, as Ubisoft releases the EndWar Escalation pack for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, adding new missions for your talking parrot to battle through.

The Escalation Pack DLC contains four missions taking place on all new battlefields in skirmish mode, from the Siege of the Kursk Firebase in the Ukraine to the Conquest of Dorsey Knob in West Virginia. The pack also includes 3 exclusive unit upgrades and a set of 10 new trophies and achievements for players to attain. The Escalation Pack is priced at 800 Microsoft points or 10 real dollars respectively.

Also launching today is a free title update for the Xbox 360 that introduces a four vs. four mode. PS3 owners can look forward to the same update sometime in early 2009. Not the best news for PS3 owners, but just imagine how bad the DS owners have it - they're not getting shit.

Tom Clancy's ENDWAR ESCALATION PACK DLC AVAILABLE THIS WEEK FOR XBOX 360 AND PS3

Also Available is a Free Title Update Enabling Four vs. Four Play.

London, UK - December 11, 2008 - Ubisoft today announced the release of the "Escalation Pack" downloadable content (DLC) for Tom Clancy's EndWar™ available for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system on December 11, 2008.

The "Escalation Pack" DLC will include four new exclusive missions on all new battlefields playable in skirmish mode, three exclusive unit upgrades and an extra set of achievements or trophies to expand your experience with Tom Clancy's EndWar. The new missions include the Siege of the Kursk Firebase (Ukraine), the Assault on Devon beach (England), the Raid on Rota naval base (Spain) and the Conquest of Dorsey Knob (USA, West Virginia).

These new challenges will also be available with more fighting power; as the "Escalation Pack" will also introduce three new unit upgrades and 10 new achievements and trophies to unlock.

December 11th will also mark the day where EndWar brings you a completely free title update that will bring the stakes of the war to a whole new level by including the much sought after four vs. four mode. This content patch will be available on the XBOX 360® on December 11th while the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system title update will be available in early 2009, also free of charge.

For more news and information on Tom Clancy's EndWar, please visit the game's official website at www.endwargame.com.