ESRB Denies Working With Iran

A report from last week claimed Iran had 'joined' the Entertainment Software Rating Board. The ESRB, meanwhile, has no idea where that came from.

"We have not had any discussions with Iran about adopting our rating system," said Eliot Mizrachi, Assistant Director, Communications at the ESRB.

More questions were raised, however, when a second report released this morning detailed the symbols to be used for the Iranian ESRB program. The symbols were revealed as part of a ceremony held this past Saturday in Tehran.

"If we think a bit, we will find out that the major goal of computer games is to create heroes. And we can revive the culture of Persian championship with all its Iranian and Islamic elements through national computer games," said Mohammadreza Jafari-Jelveh, Iranian Deputy Culture Minister for Cinematic Affairs during the opening ceremony.

It should be noted that in the picture above, it clearly says ESRA, not ESRB. However, the two reports specifically stated this program was in conjunction with the Entertainment Software Rating Board.

ESRB symbols unveiled in Tehran (Tehran Times)