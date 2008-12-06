The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Euro SFIV Collectors Edition Boxes Detailed

Capcom Europe has dropped details on the limited Collectors Edition Box sets for Street Fighter IV that European and Australian fans will be able to get their hands on come February 20th.

The boxes themselves are rather attractive in their own right, featuring a classic Street Fighter scene on the outer case. Inside players will discover a set of limited edition figurines representing Street Fighters past and present, with fan-favourite Ryu joined by the ridiculously busty newcomer, Crimson Viper. Along with the toys, Capcom is also including a bonus disc containing a selection of trailers and a full-length anime movie specially created for the launch of the game. Icing the cake is a mini strategy guide for the four new characters and the promise of exclusive downloadable content.

Here's hoping we see something similar stateside, though I doubt my fireplace mantle is big enough to host both Crimson Viper AND her breasts. Hit the jump for the Xbox 360 version of the Collectors Edition.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles