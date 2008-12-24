EVE Online Developers Ponder Moving Out Of Home

You think things are tough (economically speaking) in your home country? Spare a thought for Iceland. Things are really tough there. So tough that EVE Online developers CCP might be forced to move out.

While the whole "they're from Iceland!" thing is almost as well-known as the whole "EVE Online is plagued by political scandal!" thing, it's not stopping the team from seriously considering a move away from their homeland.

CCP's Eyjolfur Gudmundsson:

To make new games, we need foreign investors. The present currency restrictions are putting us in a straitjacket. We are in talks with the government, but if we can't let capital in, we might be compelled to leave Iceland, even though this would be against our wishes.

Know what would be cooler than saying you were the only MMO developers on Iceland, CCP? Being the only MMO developers on the Orkney Islands.

