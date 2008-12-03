Even Pikachu Rides The Train In Japan

To recap: Pokémon planes and Pokémon bullet trains. We've touched on both rapid forms of Pikachu approved transport before. But what about something slower? Like a regular subway train? Pikachu likes them, too.

Pictured is Pikachu (literally) on the Seto line in Aichi prefecture. Getting on the trains in Japan is extremely stressful during morning rush hour. Imagine that this train makes it a little less so.

