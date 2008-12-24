Every Unit, Building From Halo Wars Catalogued

The clock's ticking for poor Ensemble Studios. But they're not done just yet, and one of the studio's final acts of PR has been to release pics and info on the units of Halo Wars.

Coming in the form of "field manuals", the guides - one for the UNSC, one for the Covenant - show what Ensemble are saying is every constructible unit and building in the game (special, mission-specific ones notwithstanding).

If you're wondering where the Brutes and/or Elites are, they come free with the grunts. You get one of either commanding a squad of the little guys.

UNSC Field Manual [Ensemble]

Covenant Field Manual [Ensemble, via X3F]