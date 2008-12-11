Ex-Team Ninja and Brawl Staff Working On TMNT Fighter For Wii

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

According to reports from the newest issue of Nintendo Power, Ubisoft will be publishing a new four-player fighting game based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. But it's who's developing the title that's interesting.

Supposedly, the team tasked with creating this 2.5D brawler is comprised of former Team Ninja staffers and folks who worked on Super Smash Bros. Brawl. GoNintendo is reporting that the Wii-bound fighter is scheduled for a late 2009 release and will feature online play said to outperform Brawl.

An Ubisoft rep is quoted as saying that the game, while licensed, is not directly tied to a movie or television show, but will be a standalone effort. Our interest in the turtles couldn't be much lower, as a grown man, but given the pedigree of the developers, we'll say "Go, ex-Team Ninja, go!"

New TMNT Game - More Details [GoNintendo]

