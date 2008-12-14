Fable II DLC Achievements Revealed

Achievement mongers, you'll have three more in Fable II, worth a combined 100 gamerscore points. The nature of these achievements seems to be a gentle prod to play multiplayer more.

Fable II Knothole Island is available for download Dec. 22. Here's what you'll be gunning for if you get it:

• The Collector (25GS) — Acquire all the mystery items in The Box of Secrets shop, or see another Hero do so.

• The Meteorologist (50GS) — Bring all of Knothole Island's weather problems under control, or help another Hero to do so.

• The Bibliophile (25GS) — Find all the books detailing the history of Knothole Island, or help another Hero to do so.

So, if any of these three elude you, but you have a pal almost there, I guess hanging around when he bags it is good enough. "Dude! You were about to get the last mystery item and you didn't call me? The hell?"

