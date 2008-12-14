Fable II DLC Achievements Revealed

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Achievement mongers, you'll have three more in Fable II, worth a combined 100 gamerscore points. The nature of these achievements seems to be a gentle prod to play multiplayer more.

Fable II Knothole Island is available for download Dec. 22. Here's what you'll be gunning for if you get it:

• The Collector (25GS) — Acquire all the mystery items in The Box of Secrets shop, or see another Hero do so.
• The Meteorologist (50GS) — Bring all of Knothole Island's weather problems under control, or help another Hero to do so.
• The Bibliophile (25GS) — Find all the books detailing the history of Knothole Island, or help another Hero to do so.

So, if any of these three elude you, but you have a pal almost there, I guess hanging around when he bags it is good enough. "Dude! You were about to get the last mystery item and you didn't call me? The hell?"

Like Magic, Fable II Knothole Achievements Appear [Xbox 360 Fanboy]

