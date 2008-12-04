The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Fable II Getting Massive Dose Of Bug Spray

Oh yeah, about that patch! Fable II developers haven't forgotten the bug-ridden masses, and are now finalising a patch that should wipe out most if not all issues keeping players from enjoying the game.

Better late than never I say. The patch, promised in late October, is now nearing finalisation, and will offer sweeping fixes for the game's most nagging problems. Targeted for elimination are bugs affecting the Monk Quest, the Guild Cave chest, the unresponsive ship captain in the Spire, the empty furniture shop in Bowerstone, and much more. No longer will your child be chosen as an assassination target, allowing you to leave them at home secure in the knowledge that they and the children from all of your other families are safe and sound.

Hit the link for more details on the patch, as well as a slew of freshly minted Pub Games activation codes.

Fable II Patch Status Update [Fable II Dev Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles