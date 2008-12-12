Fallout 3's PC Creation Kit is Live

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The official Fallout 3 editor is officially available for the PC version of the game.

The Garden of Eden Creation Kit will let users create, modify, and edit any data for use with Fallout 3, from building landscapes, towns, and locations to writing dialogue, creating characters, weapons and creatures.

You can also check out the official G.E.C.K. Wiki for tutorials and help on how to add your own content to the PC version of the game.

Get Your G.E.C.K. Here

