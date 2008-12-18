Far Cry 2 Patch Enables Hot, Sweaty Widescreen Action

Far Cry 2 launched on PC sans widescreen. Considering everything else on the PC version was superior to the console iterations (quicksaves!), that was an odd move. Nevermind. It's fixed now.

A patch for the game - which brings it to v1.02 - gives us proper widescreen support, instead of the shifty ol' cropped 4:3 manoeuvre Ubisoft pulled first time around. So the next time you pop in to say hi to your heartless mercenary friends, you'll be seeing a lot more of Africa than you have before.

Download: Far Cry 2 v1.02 Patch [Big Download]