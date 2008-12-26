F.E.A.R. 2 - Walking In A Deathmatch Wonderland

Last year we determined that singing a fake holiday song without being able to sing was a very bad idea for an internet greeting card. Apparently F.E.A.R. 2 devs Monolith didn't get the memo.
Witness F.E.A.R. 2 Project Origin multiplayer quality assurance guy Lucas Meyers battle his way valiantly through this terrible parody of "Walking In A Winter Wonderland", "Walking In A Deathmatch Wonderland". While it is truly painful to listen to, it at least contains some footage of F.E.A.R. 2 multiplayer.
And Christmas was going so well. Thanks a lot, Monolith!
F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin Community Site [Official Site]
