Fifteen Years Of Doom

On December 10th 1993, id Software introduced a title that would change the face of gaming as we knew it. Today marks the fifteenth anniversary of the revolutionary FPS, Doom.

Crafted lovingly by gaming legends John Carmack, John Romero, and a host of other people, some of who weren't named John, Doom is credited with pioneering networked multiplayer PC gaming, immersive 3D graphics, and the ability for players to create and share their own custom-built expansions. The game is estimated to have been downloaded by over 10 million players over the first two years of release, with ports spanning 16 PC platforms and 11 different console gaming systems, not including source ports.

It's been a rocky road, what with the controversy over the title's satanic imagery and violence and one of the most horribly movie adaptations this side of Uwe Boll, but fifteen years and multiple sequels later, Doom still remains one of the most important franchises in the history of gaming. Here's to another 15 years of hell on Mars!