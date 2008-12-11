Fifteen Years Of Doom

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

On December 10th 1993, id Software introduced a title that would change the face of gaming as we knew it. Today marks the fifteenth anniversary of the revolutionary FPS, Doom.

Crafted lovingly by gaming legends John Carmack, John Romero, and a host of other people, some of who weren't named John, Doom is credited with pioneering networked multiplayer PC gaming, immersive 3D graphics, and the ability for players to create and share their own custom-built expansions. The game is estimated to have been downloaded by over 10 million players over the first two years of release, with ports spanning 16 PC platforms and 11 different console gaming systems, not including source ports.

It's been a rocky road, what with the controversy over the title's satanic imagery and violence and one of the most horribly movie adaptations this side of Uwe Boll, but fifteen years and multiple sequels later, Doom still remains one of the most important franchises in the history of gaming. Here's to another 15 years of hell on Mars!

Comments

  • Russ Guest

    Here Here! I can remember my first multiplayer PC game was with Doom 1. My father had run a serial network cable from our house, out the window, over a fence and into our neighbours house... on the second floor. That cable remained there until they moved away. Long live ipx/sx!

    0
  • realist Guest

    LOL, 15 years, Wolfenstein was the first game to drag me in to PCs, Doom was the first game I upgraded for. Upgraded to a 486DX33, now my phone is faster than that.

    0
  • smokeypsd @SmokeyPSD

    Doom is such a fantastic game, thing is though, most 1st person shooters aren't all that different.

    It's a complement to doom, but I haven't been impressed by any other 1st person game for awhile now, unless they're more of an RPG take on it like deus ex or Fallout 3.

    0

