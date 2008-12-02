Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Echoes Of Time Blurs Wii-DS Line In Spring 09

Square Enix announced today it is bringing Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Echoes Of Time to North America in Spring 2009, an interesting cross-platform multiplayer action-RPG that is playable on the Nintendo DS and the Wii.

Yes, the debate for worst looking Wii game is over. It's Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Echoes Of Time, which wins by default for having the look of a DS game — quite intentionally too. Okay, it's actually still Cruis'n, but how many times can we kick that dog?

We're still trying to wrap our noodles around this whole playable on the Nintendo DS and Wii thing, online and off, but it certainly sounds interesting. We'll re-read the press release one more time to try and hope that we understand what Square Enix is doing before it ships the game on both of Nintendo's platforms early next year.

Wii and Nintendo DS Owners Unite! Square Enix Announces FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES: Echoes of Time for North America

The Latest in the Franchise Breaks Down the Walls between Handheld and Console Platforms

LOS ANGELES (December 1, 2008) - Square Enix, Inc., the publisher of Square Enix® interactive entertainment products in North America, announced today that FINAL FANTASY® CRYSTAL CHRONICLES®: Echoes of Time™ will be released for both Wii™ and Nintendo DS™ in Spring 2009.

Players can choose to play alone or with friends, whenever and however they like in FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES: Echoes of Time. Arriving simultaneously on both Wii and DS, this latest entry in the FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES series introduces a new concept in multiplayer gaming, enabling users of either Nintendo platform to adventure alongside each other for the first time.

Maintaining the intuitive control scheme of FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES: Ring of Fates® and enhancing the gameplay experience with an integrated system that allows players to switch between the single and multiplayer modes in-game, FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES: Echoes of Time is set to take multiplayer gaming to new heights as it brings together Wii and DS users from around the world next spring.

Story

A triumphant return from a monster-infested forest marks the completion of the 16-year-old hero's coming-of-age ceremony. However, the hero's joy is short-lived as a young village girl is found to be afflicted by a mysterious illness known as "crystal sickness." Determined to obtain the cure, the hero steps out of the secluded village for the first time, only to discover a world in which crystals are merely artifacts of the past and no longer exist...

Features

* Play anytime, anywhere with anyone! Multiplayer connectivity reaches new heights in FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES: Echoes of Time, where players can team up or compete with friends and players around the world!

* The intuitive control scheme introduced in FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES: Ring of Fates returns, now adapted to Wii for double the action

* Players can switch between single and multiplayer modes within the gameworld itself, giving them two great gaming options in one integrated experience

* A personalised hero can be generated from a choice of the four familiar races of the series; Clavats, Lilties, Selkies or Yukes. Players joining from the Wii can also introduce their Miis to the world of FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES

* Create and customise materials, armour and equipment for characters with tailored appearances and abilities — no two heroes will be the same!

* A vast selection of quests provides hours of fun, even after completion of the main adventure

FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES: Echoes of Time is rated E10+ (Everyone 10 and older). Please visit the Entertainment Software Rating Board website at www.esrb.org for more information about ratings. The official website can be found at http://na.square-enix.com/ffcceot.

