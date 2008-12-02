First Look At Movie Chun-Li's Thighs

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

We're not posting the first images from the upcoming Hollywood flick Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li. Already did that! We've got something better — the first look at movie actress Kristin Kreuk's Chun-Li thighs. So, yeah, there ya go. Thighs.

The film's plot is an origin story and seems to follow the in-game origin story for Chun-Li. At least Hollywood seems to be getting that right even if it's skimping on the thighs. Our complaint: Needs more meaty. Screens on the link.

ギャガ・コミュニケーションズ、2009年2月より全国ロードショー [Game Watch]

    At least Kristin Kreuk is wearing pantyhose like Chun Li's original costume. It would be absurd if Kristin Kreuk does not wear pantyhose at all in the movie.

