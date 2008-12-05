First Look At Wolverine's Solo Game In New EGM

The January issue of EGM spills the beans on the video game adaptation of X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Raven Software's action-adventure starring Marvel's most popular mutant. And 1UP has the first shot of Logan in action.

1UP says we're looking at Wolverine's in-game model, illustrating just how expertly someone at Raven can render a bulging vein. Do make sure to check out the Hugh-mungous hi-res version to see the little details.

What scant details 1UP provides — Sentinel boss fights, ultra-violence, "a new approach to seamless cinematic in-game cut-scenes" — certainly have us interested. Hopefully our upcoming issue of EGM is already well on its way to Kotaku Towers West. Until then, we'll just ogle that single screen.

