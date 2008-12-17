The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

First Of The Home Fixes Coming This Week

Home launched broken. Since then, things have improved, as servers stabilised and less people tried to kick down the door. It's still far from perfect, however, so Sony are rolling up their sleeves.

Starting Thursday, the "first step" towards fixing the open beta will be made via a patch. It's intended to fix the C-931 connection error many of you (including myself) still seem to be getting. After that? More fixes, to fix more errors. And after that? After that, some beard options would be great thanks Sony.

News update - 16th December [[email protected], thanks Chris81!]

Comments

  • Adam Guest

    The problems are the only thing that make Home in any way interesting.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles