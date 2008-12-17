First Of The Home Fixes Coming This Week

Home launched broken. Since then, things have improved, as servers stabilised and less people tried to kick down the door. It's still far from perfect, however, so Sony are rolling up their sleeves.

Starting Thursday, the "first step" towards fixing the open beta will be made via a patch. It's intended to fix the C-931 connection error many of you (including myself) still seem to be getting. After that? More fixes, to fix more errors. And after that? After that, some beard options would be great thanks Sony.

