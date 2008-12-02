First Uncharted 2 Details From Game Informer

You've seen the teaser, now how about some details? GameInformer's next issue has the exclusive first print look at Naughty Dog's Uncharted 2: Among Thieves. Yes, that's the name. Now about the game...

GameInformer's web tease on the PlayStation 3 title notes that the sequel "revolves around the 13th century explorer Marco Polo and his voyages." Uncharted 2 separates itself gameplay-wise with a new "free climbing mechanic and stealth gameplay." Ewww... stealth gameplay? The new stubble rendering I like, but I'm already feeling apprehensive about the S-word.

The mag also promises a first look at Guitar Hero: Metallica which is almost guaranteed not to have any stealth segments, thank God.

January Issue Revealed [Game Informer - thanks, Max]