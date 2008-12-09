Microsoft follows up its previous "Holiday Deal of the Week" with a set of goodies for the musically inclined. Whether you're a fan of the Foo Fighters or a fan of anime pop mistresses, there's something for you.

Yes, both audiences will be thrilled by the savings they can enjoy this week. The Foo Fighters sophomore album gets a price cut for Rock Band, as does its Guitar Hero triple-pack competition. And... something for the Japan-only THE [email protected] Live For You! Go on, save already with these three new cheap options.

Rock Band: The Colour and the Shape Album - 1200 MSP (All other Xbox LIVE Regions)

THE [email protected] Live For You! Song - 900 MSP (Japan)

Guitar Hero - Foo Fighters Track Pack - 375 MSP (Hong Kong, Korea, Taiwan)