For Some Reason, Australia Is Getting An Uncut GTA IV On PC

In perhaps the most glaring example of the OFLC's utter disregard for consistency, Grand Theft Auto IV will be released in Australia on PC completely uncut. Even though the console versions were cut, cut, cut.

According to Rockstar, the Aussie PC version "is unedited in any way and identical in content to the international version". Why the Office of Film & Literature Classification thinks it's OK to let people bang hookers on a PC but not a console is anyone's guess.

On the bright side, if the OFLC is letting an unedited PC version into the country, it may mean Rockstar can start shipping in unedited console versions as well. Not that you'd care, since the cuts were minimal and you've all finished the game by now, but progress is progress, regardless of how late it's made.

Comments

  • The Gunslinger Guest

    So a game that has drugs, hookers and rapant criminal violence is worse than the gore and horror of F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin? What the fucking fuck?

    0
  • DoctorOwl Guest

    Argh, and I just bothered to import a copy to avoid this :(

    0
  • Sektor Guest

    The board formerly known as the OFLC, never said the console version needed to be cut, that was entirely Rockstar's choice. That being said the Classification Board's decisions are often inconsistent and they have refused classification to previous GTA games for sexual violence.

    0

