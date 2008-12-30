Four Titles Most Likely To Make You Throw Your Controller

It's that time of the year. Time for lists. Website Bits, Bytes, Pixels & Sprites has a list of this year's most frustrating titles. They are:

HOME: "Having to wait for an arcade game to be unoccupied in order to play it was the final straw, and I quickly logged out before winging my controller in abject shock."

Braid: "Braid wants to mock you. It's a good game, and I do recommend it, but it's fucking mean."

PixelJunk Monsters: "Going it solo... you'd better have a Metal Slug level of patience."

Grand Theft Auto IV: "I think if I actually had thrown my controller through a window it would have been more fun than trying to control a car in this game."

The Obligatory "Awards of the Year" post... Title most likely to make you throw your controller [The BBPS]