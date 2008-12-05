Freakish GTAIV Fingers Fixed? Finally!

Back in May, people started to notice something odd: the GTAIV promo art lady had one finger too many. While an extra finger would come in handy while, we dunno, playing the piano, most were baffled.

Count the fingers in the image above. Why did the artist include another finger? What does it mean? Argh!

Breath a sigh of relief! The fix has finally appeared in a GTAIV Social Club Newsletter — spotted by Kotakuite Logan. Thanks for that, Logan! And thank you, Rockstar! We are no longer creeped out by six-finger-sucker-lady. Whew.

