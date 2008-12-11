Free Holiday Xbox Theme

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Shhh, don't wake tiny virtual Crecente. He's fast asleep, dreaming of sugarplums and waiting for Santa to arrive in the middle of Microsoft's free holiday theme, now available on Xbox Live Marketplace.

The festive winter evening theme showed up today on the Xbox 360, offering up tons of holiday cheer for the low price of just under 10MB of hard disk space. Once downloaded it places your friends in a winter wonderland of snow, where hopefully they've taken advantage of last week's ski outfits lest they freeze to death like the Little Match Girl.

Of course, as with last week's ski outfits folks in the southern hemisphere are ignored yet again. Hey Microsoft, it's not snowing right now in Australia!

Hit the jump for a larger pic of the new theme in action.

