Free Radical Cuts 140 Workers, Up For Sale

Timesplitters and Haze developer Free Radical Design is not quite done for. After hearing word that the Nottingham based developer with a penchant or shooters had shut its doors (literally), comes confirmation of its troubles.

1UP reports that Free Radical has shed 140 staffers, limping along with a skeleton crew of 40 remaining employees while it looks for a buyer.

The independent developer could still be swallowed up by another company. Reps said that the developer has "received some strong interest" in being acquired. No confirmation on whether all that Timesplitters 4 artwork will go to waster, nor if Star Wars Battlefront III has indeed been lost to another developer.

Free Radical Slashes 140 From Work Force [1UP]