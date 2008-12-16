Free Your Avatar - Custom Avatar Pics For The Photoshop Illiterate

For those of you who just couldn't get the hang of creating your own Photoshopped images, Microsoft has launched Free Your Avatar, a web-based service that allows you to create custom avatar pictures.

Free Your Avatar is a tool that allows you to load the avatars of yourself and your friends into a frame, reposition them, add a background and some text, and then export them in several popular formats, from messenger icons to Facebook pictures. Using the tool, I was able to create this picture of my avatar and Crecente's, shown at true-to-life scale. It's pretty limited, but for those of you who can't open a PNG file in an image editing program, it's pretty much all you've got.

Free Your Avatar [Xbox.com via Edge]