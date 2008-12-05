Friendship Is Free Grants Silver Live Users Online Play

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Microsoft has launched a month-long Friendship is Free program, that will unlock multiplayer functionality in eight Xbox Live Arcade games so Silver members can get a taste of what they've been missing.

They've chosen a pretty nice cross-section of games for the promotion as well, unlocking the multiplayer for more casual titles like Hardwood Hearts, Hardwood Spades, and Uno, as well as some of the games that appeal more to core gamers, like A Kingdom for Keflings, Aegis Wing, Small Arms and Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix. Can't see it having too much impact outside of the casual sector, as most of the more advanced players have already gone for the gold by now.

Xbox LIVE 'Friendship is Free' program [Xbox Live's Major Nelson]

