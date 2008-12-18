The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Full Chronicles Of Riddick Sequel In The Works

Vin Diesel's Tigon Studios has revealed that while Assault on Dark Athena is a nice little episodic update to The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape From Butcher Bay, a true sequel is being planned.

Speaking to Eurogamer TV at the Atari Live event last week, Tigon head of production Ian Stevens called Dark Athena an episodic expansion, indicating that they've got a sequel to the original in mind should gamers react positively to the updated release.

"[The full sequel]is ambitious and that is definitely going to follow the precedent that we set with the first," he added. "But for now we've got a new story that we want to tell and a little bit of a single-player expansion on that original game."

Even though the reworked original isn't due out until the spring, it's never too early to bombard Tigon and Starbreeze with funny "Do Want" lolcat pictures.

True Riddick sequel "couple of years out" [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles