Full Chronicles Of Riddick Sequel In The Works

Vin Diesel's Tigon Studios has revealed that while Assault on Dark Athena is a nice little episodic update to The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape From Butcher Bay, a true sequel is being planned.

Speaking to Eurogamer TV at the Atari Live event last week, Tigon head of production Ian Stevens called Dark Athena an episodic expansion, indicating that they've got a sequel to the original in mind should gamers react positively to the updated release.

"[The full sequel]is ambitious and that is definitely going to follow the precedent that we set with the first," he added. "But for now we've got a new story that we want to tell and a little bit of a single-player expansion on that original game."

Even though the reworked original isn't due out until the spring, it's never too early to bombard Tigon and Starbreeze with funny "Do Want" lolcat pictures.

