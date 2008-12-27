Game Mechanic Reveals Hardly Anything About Art Of War

Game Mechanic Studios, a new development studio formed by former EA and Activision employees, have just released the first two screens for their new original IP, Art of War.

The new screenshots don't differ much from each other, and really don't reveal anything about Art of War. We've still no clue what genre the game will fall into, or which platforms it is in development for, or really anything, outside of this jungle setting in a level called Obsidian Serpent. It looks nice, but I don't see much to differentiate it from any other game released lately with a jungle setting. Thanks for revealing nothing, Game Mechanic!