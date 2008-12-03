Gameloft Lanuches Brothers In Arms: Hour of Heroes For iPhone

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Gameloft have released Brothers In Arms: Hour Of Heroes for the iPhone, bringing 14 missions over 3 theatre campaigns to your pocket.

Control is via a 'fire' icon and a touchable movement circle, that at least looks like it might be a bit more analogue than a fake D-Pad and which changes according to whether you are on foot or in a vehicle. The accelerometer comes into play too as a natural way of lobbing grenades at your foes. (Be sure to hold on tight, lest you lose your precious phone)

During the 3 campaigns in Normandy, Ardennes & Tunisia you will use bazookas, machine guns sniper rifles and grenades, drive a Sherman Tank and a Jeep and die in a hail of bullets. A lot.

  • Leigh D. Stark Guest

    I'd review it if it would do more than load a title screen followed by a blank screen. Patch needed?

