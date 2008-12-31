GameStop Crime Spree Sweeps Sacramento

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

We're not sure what technically quantifies a "spree" but five armed robberies at video game stores in Sacramento, four of them GameStops, makes us think we've got a full blown spree on our hands.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, a pair of armed robbers, one sporting a shot gun, has been hitting area video game stores. The thieves are asking employees and customers for money, naturally, and not trade-in values.

The Sheriff's Department suspects the robberies are related and would greatly appreciate it if you could tell them who these two miscreants are. Police are offering reward money and Northern California GameStop employees are offering eternal thanks.

The take away? Do not hang out at your Sacramento area GameStop between the hours of 6 and 9 PM, just to be on the safe side.

5 video game stores robbed in 10 days [Sacramento Bee - thanks, Cameron!]

    game crazy just got hit today too i went into the first gamestop hit and the manager told me that gamecrazy just got hit up

