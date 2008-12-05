Gamestop Planning UK Assault Via Woolworth's Buyout

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

US megachain Gamestop have never had much of a foothold here in the UK - they have a couple of shops but are tiddlers compared to big fish GAME. This may change.

Former high street kings Woolworths (no longer connected to the American company F.W. Woolworth) have fallen on hard times and gone into adminstration - Gamestop have spotted an opportunity and are reportedly set to bid for half of Woolworths' 815 UK outlets. This will instantly make them the UK's biggest games retailer,

A source told MCV, "GAME frustrated GameStop when it bought GameStation. Bosses at GameStop had pretty much given up on launching a UK assault - but now, thanks to Woolies, that door is open again."

Now GameStop eyes Woolies stores

