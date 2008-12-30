Gary Busey Would Approve Of These Saints Row 2 PC Specs

While THQ's budget sadly doesn't extend to having Gary Busey endorse Saints Row 2's PC requirements, we can make believe. Just imagine crazy eyes, some enormous teeth and two thumbs up.

Posted on the game's official boards, here are both the minimum requirements and the recommended requirements:

Minimum Requirements:

- Windows XP / Vista

- 2.0 GHz Dual-Core Processor (Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon X2)

- 1 GB Available System Memory

- 15 GB Available Hard Drive Space

- 128 MB 3D Video Card w/Shader Model 3.0 Support (Nvidia GeForce 7600 / ATI Radeon X1300)

- DirectX Compatible Display Capable of 640x480 16-bit Colour Resolution

- DirectX 9.0c Compatible 16-bit Sound Card

- Broadband Connection for Internet Multiplayer

Recommended Requirements:

- Windows XP / Vista

- 3.2 GHz Dual-Core Processor (Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon X2)

- 2 GB Available System Memory

- 256 MB 3D Video Card with Shader Model 3.0 Support (Nvidia GeForce 8800 / ATI Radeon HD3850)

- DirectX Compatible Display Capable of 1024x768 in 32-bit Color

- DirectX 9.0c Compatible 16-bit Sound Card

- Recommended System Requirements Required for 2-12 Player Multiplayer or Co-Op

While Saints Row 2 spent the year overshadowed by GTAIV on console, with the PC version of Rockstar's game crippled by technical problems, the door's open for Volition's title to take a little turf back.

