Gears 2 Map Pack Drops After Midnight

So, Spike TV was screening its rehearsals. Someone (not us) saw it and says tonight's big news for Gears 2 is a bit ... anticlimactic. Like, it's a map pack, available on XBLM at midnight.

"Gears of War 2 'Combustible' Map Pack available on Xbox Live Marketplace 12 PM Pacific/3 AM East TONIGHT." Or, so says Primotech, one of a few spying on a VGA rehearsal that mysteriously went silent around 6 PM eastern. Take this rumour with a grain of salt, but, really, if that's the ultra double super secret announcement no one could talk about ... I now know how Ralphie felt when he finally got his Ovaltine decoder.

Either way, you can tune in for the final reveal to see if this gets the rumour smash or not. The 2008 VGAs are live at 9 EST, 8 CST, 7 Crecente, and are tape f***ing delayed on the West Coast.

