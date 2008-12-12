Gears Of War 2 Curbstomps Sales Charts, World At War Misses Modern Warfare's Mark

Epic's Gears of War 2 won the best-selling software crown in the United States last month, selling 1.56 million copies, according to the NPD Group. But Call of Duty: World at War won the multi-SKU battle.

World at War's tally rang up just shy of the 2.01 million that Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare boasted in November of 2007, with Activision's WWII shooter moving 1.41 million on the Xbox 360 and 597,000 on the PlayStation 3. November's other big shooters, Left 4 Dead and Resistance 2, landed at spots eight and nine, respectively.

Wii mainstays Wii Play, Wii Fit and Mario Kart Wii each saw a huge sales boost from October, with the missing-in-action Wii Music getting a showing in the top ten. What's up, Wii Music?

01. Gears of War 2 (Xbox 360) - 1.56 million

02. Call of Duty: World at War (Xbox 360) - 1.41 million

03. Wii Play (Wii) - 796,000

04. Wii Fit (Wii) - 697,000

05. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 637,000

06: Call of Duty: World at War (PS3) - 597,000

07. Guitar Hero World Tour (Wii) - 475,0000

08. Left 4 Dead (Xbox 360) - 410,000

09. Resistance 2 (PS3) - 385,000

10. Wii Music (Wii) - 297,000

NPD analyst Anita Frazier noted that Gears of War 2 enjoyed a 13% attach rate to the Xbox 360's install base, saying, "These are the types of platform exclusive games that are so important to the continued strength of any given platform."

On the unexpected appearance of Wii Music, Frazier says "I think this is a testament to the power of a comprehensive marketing campaign and the very strong brand equity that the Wii platform enjoys."