Gears Of War 2 Curbstomps Sales Charts, World At War Misses Modern Warfare's Mark

Epic's Gears of War 2 won the best-selling software crown in the United States last month, selling 1.56 million copies, according to the NPD Group. But Call of Duty: World at War won the multi-SKU battle.
World at War's tally rang up just shy of the 2.01 million that Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare boasted in November of 2007, with Activision's WWII shooter moving 1.41 million on the Xbox 360 and 597,000 on the PlayStation 3. November's other big shooters, Left 4 Dead and Resistance 2, landed at spots eight and nine, respectively.
Wii mainstays Wii Play, Wii Fit and Mario Kart Wii each saw a huge sales boost from October, with the missing-in-action Wii Music getting a showing in the top ten. What's up, Wii Music?
01. Gears of War 2 (Xbox 360) - 1.56 million
02. Call of Duty: World at War (Xbox 360) - 1.41 million
03. Wii Play (Wii) - 796,000
04. Wii Fit (Wii) - 697,000
05. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 637,000
06: Call of Duty: World at War (PS3) - 597,000
07. Guitar Hero World Tour (Wii) - 475,0000
08. Left 4 Dead (Xbox 360) - 410,000
09. Resistance 2 (PS3) - 385,000
10. Wii Music (Wii) - 297,000
NPD analyst Anita Frazier noted that Gears of War 2 enjoyed a 13% attach rate to the Xbox 360's install base, saying, "These are the types of platform exclusive games that are so important to the continued strength of any given platform."
On the unexpected appearance of Wii Music, Frazier says "I think this is a testament to the power of a comprehensive marketing campaign and the very strong brand equity that the Wii platform enjoys."
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink