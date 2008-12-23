Gears Of War 2 Gets Localised, Goes Native In Japan

So Gears of War 2 won't be released in Japan, eh? Rubbish. Not only are imported copies already available in the country, but Microsoft Japan have now seen fit to officially localise the title.

No date is given beyond the announcement itself, but it'll turn up sometime in 2009. The first game's Japanese voice track was fantastic, can't wait to hear Japan's take on OMG GIANT WORM EAT CITY.

『Gears of War 2』日本発売が決定か、マイクロソフトに直撃 [Dengeki]