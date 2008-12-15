Gears Of War 2 Map Pack Announced, Launches SOON

No marketing, no fuss. Just the way we like it, as Epic have decided the Spike VGAs were as good a time as any to announce the arrival of a new Gears of War 2 map pack

While the announcement itself was leaked earlier tonight, it was bereft of details. Here, then, are some details.

Called "Combustible", it offers three maps. The first one's called "Flood", and has imulsion that rises slowly through the match. The second's called "Gold Rush", which features multiple paths, while the third one's called "Fuel Station", and has a lot of shit that explodes.

The surprise part comes in the release date, as it's scheduled to go live at midnight Pacific time. No word on price, but if you're up late enough to read this, you'll be up late enough to check once it turns up.