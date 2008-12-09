The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Gears of War 2: Over 3 Million Served

Epic Games' Gears of War sequel is in no danger of being branded a dud, as the Xbox 360 exclusive has already sold through 3 million copies in just four weeks.

Mark Rein, vice president of Epic, confirmed the accomplishment to Edge Online. He wrote that Gears of War 2 passed the three million mark last week, less than half the time it took the original to reach that goal which ultimately went on to move more than 4.7 million copies.

I'm going to go out on a limb here and bet one zillion dollars that someone, somewhere is thinking that a Gears of War 3 is a pretty good idea.

Confirmed: Gears 2 Passes 3M [Edge Online]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles