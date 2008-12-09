Gears of War 2: Over 3 Million Served

Epic Games' Gears of War sequel is in no danger of being branded a dud, as the Xbox 360 exclusive has already sold through 3 million copies in just four weeks.

Mark Rein, vice president of Epic, confirmed the accomplishment to Edge Online. He wrote that Gears of War 2 passed the three million mark last week, less than half the time it took the original to reach that goal which ultimately went on to move more than 4.7 million copies.

I'm going to go out on a limb here and bet one zillion dollars that someone, somewhere is thinking that a Gears of War 3 is a pretty good idea.

