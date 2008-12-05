Gears of War 2 RC Centaur Tank Verdict? 'Garbage'

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

While that Gears of War 2 remote control Centaur Tank might looks good in blurry newspaper scans — that's about it, it seems. Italian site HobbyMedia brings word that RC car site Big Squid RC has reviewed the tank. It's a video review, because something must be seen to be believed.

The tank was included with the Gears of War 2 limited edition pack at Best Buy. Apparently, it's a $US30 value.

Hit the jump for the review.

Gears of War 2 Centaur Tank Review [HobbyZip via HobbyMedia]

Comments

  • DerangedStoat Guest

    wow, thats horrible.
    However, I do wonder if you could tear that apart, and fit the body on a Losi Mini T...

    0
  • Turk Guest

    Really? This guy and needs to get a life. This was a FREE item and shouldn't be compared to a "real" RC car that you would pay $90 for...

    0

