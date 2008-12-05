Gears of War 2 RC Centaur Tank Verdict? 'Garbage'

While that Gears of War 2 remote control Centaur Tank might looks good in blurry newspaper scans — that's about it, it seems. Italian site HobbyMedia brings word that RC car site Big Squid RC has reviewed the tank. It's a video review, because something must be seen to be believed.
The tank was included with the Gears of War 2 limited edition pack at Best Buy. Apparently, it's a $US30 value.
wow, thats horrible.
However, I do wonder if you could tear that apart, and fit the body on a Losi Mini T...