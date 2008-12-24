The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Gears Of War: The Unofficial Christmas Card

Reader Adam had some Christmas cheer to spare this year, whipping up an adorable little "Season's Beatings" card for us, something we felt we had to share with the colour printer-enabled readership.

Yes, that's two frosty snowmen, one of which is on the receiving end of a lancer from Gears of War. The other? Appropriately doo-ragged. Look at all that snow!

Hopefully, Adam's got a 300dpi version sitting around somewhere so we can up the quality at the expense of the corporate colour ink cartridge budget. Regardless, thanks, man!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles