Gene Simmons Talks Up Replica Axe Guitar

The Gene Simmons AXE bass guitar for Guitar Hero and Rock Band is now available, and in celebration of the product's launch, Simmons himself took a break from his tongue exercises to say a few words.

"I never do anything half way. My AXE controller is the closest thing you can have to being onstage in KISS. I created and designed the Gene Simmons AXE™ bass guitar and I can't wait for the fans to experience it for themselves," said Gene Simmons. "The Gene Simmons AXE guitar is such a recognisable symbol - people have been asking for a gaming replica ever since Guitar Hero was first introduced."

You asked for it, you got it. An officially sanctioned product, endorsed by the tongue god himself. The guitar is now available for the PlayStation 2, PS3, and Nintendo Wii.

Check back with us later this month when we review the Gene Simmons AXE. I just want to know if it can handle felling a tree.

Joins with Interactive Game Group to Bring Legendary Guitar to Life for Gamers

(Los Angeles, CA - December 3, 2008) - On the heels of his first foray into videogame controllers based on his axe-shaped bass guitar, Gene Simmons has a lot to say about it.

Gene Simmons joined with Interactive Game Group, LLC to create the Gene Simmons AXE guitar controller for the Guitar Hero® and Rock Band® videogame franchises.

Commenting on developing the guitar, Interactive Game Group Founder, Fred Chesnais said, "Gene Simmons is the Rock Lord and the Gene Simmons AXE bass guitar is an integral part of his signature look. Bringing this Axe controller to life was an incredible journey, and I am sure every player will enjoy it."

This fully equipped, axe-shaped guitar controller is a replica of the KISS bassist and vocalist's signature bass guitar. The AXE controller is personally certified by the Rock God himself, Gene Simmons, to give players that Rock Star experience. The wireless AXE guitar controller is a three-quarter-sized replica of the original Gene Simmons AXE guitar and larger than the standard video game guitar controllers. Customised with a replicated paint finish of the original guitar, the Axe guitar controller features Gene Simmons autograph and his photo in make-up painted onto the body of the controller.

The AXE video game controller brought to the market is compatible with Guitar Hero and Rock Band video games for PlayStation® 2 computer entertainment system and for PlayStation®3 computer entertainment system. It is available now on http://www.genesimmonsaxeguitar.com retailing for $79.99. An exclusive controller, compatible with PlayStation® 2 and 3 as well as with Nintendo®''s Wii™, is also available on http://www.genesimmonsaxeguitar.com, retailing also for $79.99.

But wait, there's more! Players that buy a guitar controller before December 15, 2008, have a chance to win a guitar controller signed by Gene Simmons himself!