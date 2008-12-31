The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Getting Slayer In GH: Metallica Was Tough, Tough, Tough

Perhaps the most promising thing about Guitar Hero Metallica isn't Metallica themselves, but the slew of accompanying artists that are also appearing in the game. One of those is Slayer. And getting Slayer was tough.

Despite "Raining Blood" already making an appearance in the series, courtesy of Guitar Hero III, Metallica drummer/public spokeshole Lars Ulrich has told Game Informer magazine:

I'm super psyched we got Slayer in there. Slayer's got to be part of any heavy metal video game. There had been some issues with their lyrics. That gets into a whole slew of stuff like, 'Microsoft won't do it if this lyrical content is in there.' There's all this bullshit you have to deal with, but we stood up for Slayer, and we finally got Slayer cleared like a week ago.

Glad this is both coming up, and getting sorted out, now. Many of the world's finest rock/metal songs have naughty words in them (an issue now because the game now uses both master recordings and on-screen lyrics), so hopefully more worthy, naughty bands can be included in the future, even if they don't have angry little European men to lean on multinational corporations.

Metallica: getting Slayer into Guitar Hero was a challenge [Game Informer, via Opposable Thumbs][Image]

Comments

  • Zachary Guest

    SSSLLLLAAAAAAYYYEEEERRRR \m/

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles