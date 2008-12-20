GH World Tour's January DLC - Australia, Oasis, And Rascal Flatts

Activision reveals January DLC plans for Guitar Hero World Tour, with an Oasis album, an ode to Australian rock, a Travis Barker showcase, and a heapin' helpin' of country with Rascal Flatts and friends.

After taking a week off for the holidays, the World Tour DLC of 2009 kicks off on January 8th with the Country Rock Track Pack, featuring selections from Rascal Flatts, Brad Paisley, and Brooks & Dunn, giving the game three more songs for players to make faces at before moving further down the list.

On January 15th we will be graced with a three-song track pack celebrating drummer Travis Barker, with songs from his work with Blink 182 ("What's My Age Again", +44 ("Lycanthrope"), and his solo project, which is a remixing of Flo Rida's "Low".

January 22nd brings with it a celebration of all things musical and Australian, with Silverchair's "Tomorrow", Wolfmother's "Dimension", and "Outtathaway" from The Vines.

Rounding out the Guitar Hero World Tour January DLC is the January 29th release of Oasis' latest album, Dig Out Your Soul, featuring 8 more tracks on top of the three previously released tracks from the album.

As per usual, track packs will run 440 Microsoft Points, or $5.49 in PlayStation 3 real money. The Oasis album will set you back 1540 MS points, or $18. 99, and individual tracks will cost 180 MS Points, $1.99, or 200 Wii Points a piece.

So, anything strike your fancy, or is this list of DLC leaving you as cold as it's leaving me?

The Oasis Album will be available on Xbox LIVE® Marketplace for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft for 1520 Microsoft Points and on the PlayStation®Store for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system for $18.99. The Track Packs will be released for Xbox 360 for 440 Microsoft Points and PLAYSTATION 3 system for $5.49. The songs on the Oasis Album and in each Track Pack will be released as downloadable singles for Xbox 360 for 160 Microsoft Points, PLAYSTATION 3 system for $1.99 and WiiTM for 200 Wii Points.

