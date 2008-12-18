The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Ghostbusters: Harrison Wants To Prove Activision Wrong

Atari's plucky bald president Phil Harrison would to show the world that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick made a big mistake in dropping the Ghostbusters game from the company's lineup.

Speaking in an interview with MCV, Harrison calls into question Kotick's reasoning behind the decision not to publish the eagerly anticipated and long overdue movie tie-in, indicating a strong desire to make Bob eat his words.

"What Bobby, perhaps unhelpfully said, was that those games were franchises which wouldn't make $100m of revenue and generate sequels. If that's his benchmark, then fine - and we'd love to aspire to the same benchmarks. But you know what? I would love to turn Ghostbusters into a $100m franchise, just to prove him wrong."

Ah yes, that's the Phil Harrison we know and love. He might no longer be with Sony, but he certainly didn't leave his balls behind.


Harrison: We'll prove Activision wrong [MCV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles