GoG.com Offers Holiday Bundles

GOG.com Launches Holiday Bundles

Celebrate the Season with Great Deals on Classic PC Games - Cheap, no Matter Where you Live

Warsaw, Poland - December 23 - Stressed out? Need to get away from those family members that showed up uninvited and just won't get the hint that you need some "me time"? Gamers with a few extra bucks left over after some intense holiday shopping should head right over to GOG.com (http://www.gog.com), where five new holiday bundles will be available for a limited time. Until December 31 fans of DRM-free classic PC games can get any of the following bundles for just $9.98: Fallout & Fallout 2; MDK & MDK 2; Freespace with Silent Threat mission pack & Freespace 2; Descent 1+2 & Descent 3 with Mercenary expansion; Stonekeep & Lionheart. Before you go, "oh but I already bought one of those, what about me?!" rest assured that anyone who's already bought one of the games will get $1 off the second title.

Additionally, two new games were added to the GOG.com games catalogue today. Following up on the release of Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee last week, Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus (http://www.gog.com/en/gamecard/oddworld_abes_exoddus) continues the imaginative adventures of everyone's favourite Mudokon. Grab that for $9.99 then read part one of GOG.com's Oddworld Retrospective (http://www.gog.com/en/editorial/editorial_oddworld_abes_oddysee/). Strategy fans can get their fill with Patrician 3 (http://www.gog.com/en/gamecard/patrician_3), as they expand a medieval trade empire to encompass the Old World... and all of that economic power can be harnessed for just $9.99.

"We want to bring people the best value no matter where they live. With our Polish origins, we know how awful it feels when popular web services and products are not available or are more expensive just because of where we live," said Adam Oldakowski, Managing Director of GOG.com. "That's why we're committed to making sure that these great holiday bundles are available worldwide, and that our prices and product catalogues are the same for everyone across the globe; we think that everyone should have access to great games like Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus and Patrician 3."

