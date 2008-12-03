Good Digital Hair Is Not Easy

There's a reason why we get some many bald space marines or dudes in skull caps: Hair. Digital hair ain't easy. It's tricky to pull off realistic looking digi-locks.

Why? As NewScientist points out, it's difficult to recreate how floicles flow from the roots and interact with each other to give human hairdos their shape. But! Fret not, new tech is making better digital 'dos possible. Who knows, one day we'll say goodbye to bad (in-game) hair days for good!

Check out the video clip below for more.



Digital Hair is... Hairy [Giant Bomb]